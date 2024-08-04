Another 178 Houses Restored In Kherson Region As Part Of 'Plich-O-Plich' Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Builders from Rivne have restored 178 war-affected residential buildings in three villages in the Kherson region. The total cost of work reached UAH 8.4 million.

The Rivne Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Our region is providing assistance to the de-occupied villages of the Kochubeyevka territorial community in the Kherson region. For more than a year, the Rivne region has transferred UAH 8.4 million for restoration works. The funds were used to restore 178 residential buildings: 82 in Orlove village; 72 in Zahradivka village; 24 in Kochubeyevka village. It is our duty to support the regions affected by the war,” the report says.

It is noted that preparations for the second phase of the project are underway.

"For this purpose, 296 residential buildings and 3 social infrastructure facilities have already been inspected," the Rivne Regional State Administration added.

As Ukrinform reported, nearly 1,000 facilities have been restored in the Kherson region as part of the“plich-o-plich” project.

Photo: Rivne RMA