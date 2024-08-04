Kuwait's Al-Youha Pulls Out Of Paris 2024 Olympics Due To Injury

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 4 (KUNA) - Kuwait's runner Yaqub Al-Youha pulled out of the 110 Meters hurdles competition at the Paris 2024 due to an injury, said the national team coach Bader Abbas.

In a press release, Abbas affirmed that Al-Youha suffered an adductor muscle injury, and therefore will not be able to complete the tournament's competitions in the second qualifying rounds.

In May, Al-Youha had suffered an ankle injury that prevented him from participating in many major tournaments and championships at the continental level, most notably the Asian Indoor Games Championship, as well as the West Asian Championship.

Kuwait is participating for the 14th time in the Summer Olympic Games, with a delegation of nine athletes competing in six sports: shooting, fencing, swimming, athletics, rowing, and sailing. (end)

