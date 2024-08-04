Tel Aviv stock opens Wednesday at lowest level since April amid conflict concerns

(MENAFN) At the beginning of the trading week on Sunday, the Tel Aviv (TASE) experienced a significant drop, with its main reaching its lowest level since late April. This decline, which saw the TASE 35 index fall by 2.3 percent to 1,937 points, has been attributed to growing concerns about a potential conflict involving Hezbollah and Iran. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has been under considerable pressure since mid-July, primarily due to escalating tensions in the region. The negative sentiment was further compounded by the poor performance of Wall Street on the preceding Friday.



The TASE 35 Index, or TA-35, is an important benchmark for the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, reflecting the performance of the 35 largest and most actively traded companies in Israel. The current decline in this index underscores the impact of geopolitical tensions on financial markets.



Recent developments have heightened fears of regional conflict, particularly following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent Hamas political leader, in Tehran. This incident has triggered speculations that Iran may be planning a substantial military response, potentially more severe than the retaliation that followed an earlier attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus. The assassination of Haniyeh occurred just a day after Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Both Hamas and Iran have vowed retaliation for Haniyeh’s death, while Hezbollah has pledged to respond to Shukr's killing, further escalating tensions in the region.

