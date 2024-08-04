Kareena Kapoor Wraps Up Her Europe Vacation With A Heartfelt Caption

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen in the heist 'Crew', has wrapped up her European vacation and is set to return to work.

On Sunday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a series of delightful photos with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, marking the end of their summer holiday.

In the images, the couple is seen enjoying picturesque scenery, radiating happiness and relaxation.

In the first photo, Saif is seen covering his face with a hat, while in another picture, Kareena relaxes in a field with a blue sky in the background, wearing a denim top.

Kareena captioned the post:“Chalo ji time to work... And that's a wrap to summer 2024. See you soon, My Mumbaiiii.”

The couple's European getaway has been a joyful break, with Kareena frequently sharing glimpses of their vacation on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

From serene landscapes to cozy family moments, their vacation photos have beautifully captured their time away.

Now, with summer 2024 behind them, Kareena is ready to dive back into her professional commitments.

Her heartfelt caption reflects her eagerness to return to Mumbai and resume work.

Fans and followers responded enthusiastically to Kareena's post, expressing their excitement for her return and wishing the couple a safe journey back home.

One fan wrote, "Kareena must feel so 'Saif' with him. Love you both," while another commented, "Summers with Bebo."

On the professional front, Kareena has several exciting projects lined up, including Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', the fifth instalment of his popular Cop Universe.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena and Saif, who married in 2012, are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.