Breaking Barriers: First Female Police Officers Appointed As Additional Shos In Khyber District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) For the first time in Khyber District's history, Salim Abbas Kalachi, the District Officer (DPO) of Khyber, has appointed four female police officers as Additional Station House Officers (SHOs) and one female officer as Assistant Line Officer Khyber.

According to sources, Mahak Parvaiz has been appointed at Landi Kotal Police Station, Anila Jabar as Additional SHO at Ali Masjid Police Station, Fatima Samin Jan as Additional SHO at Bara Police Station, and Nusrat as Additional SHO at Jamrud Police Station, while Shanaz has been appointed as Assistant Line Officer:



“The appointment of female Additional SHOs aims to encourage millions of women and provide them with better access to justice. The tribal districts' women possess immense potential, and providing female police officers with the best environment is a top priority to enable them to perform their duties without fear.” said the DPO in a statement.

Kalachi emphasized that considering the challenges faced by tribal women, five women have been appointed as Additional SHOs for the first time:“Being local, these Additional SHOs will better address the issues of the community's daughters, sisters, and mothers.”

This historic move is a significant step toward empowering women and ensuring their active participation in law enforcement, breaking down longstanding barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field. The appointments are expected to enhance the accessibility and responsiveness of the police force to women's issues in the Khyber District.