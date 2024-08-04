(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ukrainian recently targeted several objectives inside Russian territory in separate attacks, a move that has been met with approval from the president of Ukraine.

However, the Russian Embassy in Kabul stated that these have resulted in civilian casualties.

In a statement issued today, Sunday, August 4th, the press office of the Russian Embassy in Kabul criticized Ukraine's airstrikes on targets within Russian territory. The statement emphasized that a significant portion of Ukraine's airstrikes against Russia have resulted in civilian casualties, including children.

The Russian Embassy in Kabul referenced the attacks on June 23rd on the coastal town of Ochakovka in Sevastopol and the June 28th attack on a residential house in the village of Gorodishche in the Kursk region.

They reported that these two attacks alone resulted in the deaths of five people, including children, and injuries to nearly 200 others, including those who had come to Ochakovka for recreation.

The statement further condemned these recent atrocities as clear evidence of the“terrorist nature of the Kiev regime”. It accused not only the direct perpetrators of these crimes and those issuing such heinous orders but also held Western countries accountable for aiding and arming Kiev with deadly weapons to continue their aggression.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian army airstrikes against Russian positions within the country's borders have escalated. In the latest incident, sources confirmed to AFP that unmanned Ukrainian aircraft attacked Morozovsk Airport in the Rostov region of Russia, destroying a crucial ammunition depot.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed these airstrikes, stating that“such attacks bring an equitable end to the war closer.”

