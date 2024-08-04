Club Mahindra Introduces Six Luxurious Villas in North Goa, Perfect for a Serene and Adventurous Family Getaway

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 2nd Aug 2024: Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL), has strengthened its presence in North Goa through a strategic partnership with Lohono Stays- a preeminent brand in serviced luxury villas. This collaboration provides members access to six luxurious villas, perfectly nestled in tranquil surroundings, offering breathtaking beach views, sophisticated interiors, and modern amenities. Club Mahindra members can now access exquisite accommodations in North Goa, further solidifying the brand's commitment to providing exceptional and enriching holiday experiences.

The latest additions to Club Mahindra's portfolio are six stunning properties in North Goa: Aroha Palms Majestic, Aroha Palms Grande, Bastora House at Bardez, Igreha Villa C, Igreha Villa F, and Ishavilas at Siolim. Each villa offers a harmonious blend of modern comfort and old-world charm, with striking interiors, lush green environs, and private pools that create a tranquil oasis.

Surrounded by lush greenery and located near popular beaches, these properties offer guests a unique blend of serenity and adventure. The guests can immerse themselves in a world of soothing beauty and thrill-seeking experiences, including speed boat rides, banana boat rides, jet skiing, parasailing, surfing, yacht sailing, kayaking, and fishing.

Santhosh Kutty, Chief Business Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, said, “We are excited to unveil these luxurious villas as a new addition to the Club Mahindra portfolio. These exquisite retreats offer our members unparalleled tranquillity and sophistication, perfect for serene family getaways or intimate celebrations. At Club Mahindra, we strive to create unforgettable vacation moments, and these stunning villas epitomize our unwavering commitment to exceptional quality and guest satisfaction. We are enthusiastic about our continued growth and the opportunity to provide our members with extraordinary stays.”

________________________________________





MENAFN04082024005232011781ID1108514970