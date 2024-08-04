Noise Launches "Made of Noise" Campaign, Encouraging Individuals to Embrace the Voices That Fueled Their Success

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 2nd August 2024: Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, today released its latest brand campaign, “Made of Noise”, featuring its brand ambassadors and India’s youth icons, Virat Kohli, and Taapsee Pannu. As Noise celebrates a decade of innovation and leadership in the smart wearables industry this year, this campaign marks a significant elevation in the brand’s narrative, emphasizing the power of embracing outside voices too, to positively influence our journeys and propel us toward success while listening to our own voices. Whether it is cheers, criticism, opinions, or feedback, the campaign focuses on how these external noises also shape an individual, making them stronger, more resilient, and ultimately more formidable.

Over the past 10 years, Noise has carved a niche for itself on the global stage, guided by the belief in "listening to the noise within" while eliminating the external one. This inner voice has driven the brand's relentless innovation and pursuit of excellence. Now, with “Made of Noise,” Noise is elevating its narrative to also recognize the power of external voices. The campaign emphasizes that the interplay between internal and external noise is essential to personal growth, shaping who we are and what we achieve.

In a world constantly buzzing with sounds, from the cheers of supporters to the criticism, every voice plays a crucial role in shaping our journey. Noise recognizes these external influences not just as background sounds, but as powerful as the inner voice that moulds our character and navigates us to achieve the unachievable. The "Made of Noise" campaign celebrates the idea that we are all made by the sounds that surround us—every voice, positive or negative, contributes to our development and drives us toward success.

Conceptualized in-house, the campaign spotlights its brand ambassadors, who are showcased resonating their journey with the new brand message. While they echo the belief of "Listening to the Noise Within" to mark their success, at the same time, they have embraced external voices of encouragement and criticism to pave their path for relentless growth and newer milestones, truly representing that they are "Made of Noise." While we often see an individual’s victory, we seldom explore the forces that shape them. Their journeys, marked by resilience and determination, mirror the spirit of millions striving for excellence. With a powerful voiceover by Taapsee Pannu, the film showcases the ambassadors as they navigate the pressure from the outside world and how they harness it to achieve success, creating their own noise and a lasting impact in their respective fields.

Commenting on the campaign, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, we’ve always believed in ‘Listening to our inner Noise.’ Over the past decade, this philosophy has driven us to innovate and lead. But as we celebrate 10 years, we also recognize that external voices play an equally important role in our growth when embraced positively. The 'Made of Noise' campaign embodies this philosophy, highlighting how every noise, whether internal or external, can drive us towards excellence. Our Noisemakers - Virat Kohli and Taapsee Pannu are not just ambassadors but epitomize this belief, perfectly reflecting the essence of harnessing every noise to fuel their pursuit of excellence. This campaign is a tribute to everyone who uses the world's noise to rise above and succeed.”

Through "Made of Noise," the brand reaffirms its commitment to understanding and connecting with its audience on a deeper level. This campaign aims to inspire every Noisemaker to harness all the noise in their lives as a source of strength and potential, turning it into a driving force for achieving their dreams.





