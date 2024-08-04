(MENAFN) European Union child protection agencies have taken 430 children from Ukrainian refugee families, according to Vasily Lutsik, the head of Ukraine's National Social Service. In an interview with Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Lutsik detailed the alarming figures, citing information received from Ukrainian missions across the EU and reports from the children's relatives.



The breakdown of these removals shows that 122 children were taken from their families in Germany, 39 in Poland, and 20 each in Norway and Spain. Of the total number, 65 children have reportedly been reunited with their families.



Lutsik explained that the reasons for these removals are diverse. Some Ukrainian parents may be unfamiliar with the host countries' child-rearing regulations and laws, such as those concerning public behavior or unsupervised activities, which can result in children being taken into protective custody. Additionally, health-related issues, including mental health concerns, have also been cited as reasons for intervention.



In February, Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reported that over two million children had fled Ukraine since the onset of the conflict with Russia in 2022.



Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, now based in Prague, was initially established by the CIA during the Cold War to counter Soviet influence and is still funded by the US government, focusing on anti-Russian narratives.

