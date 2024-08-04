UN Food Price Index falls slightly in July July amid diversified commodity trends

(MENAFN) The United Nations’ global food price experienced a slight decline in July, as reported by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The index, which monitors major global food commodities, averaged 120.8 points for the month, down from 121.0 points in June. It is worth noting that the June figure was revised upwards from an initial estimate of 120.6 points. This slight decrease in July marks a break in the index’s recent upward trend, which had been rising for four consecutive months following a three-year low observed in February. The overall index reflects a mix of trends, with price increases in meat, vegetable oils, and sugar partially balancing out a drop in cereal prices.



In comparison to the previous year, the FAO index decreased by 3.1 percent in July and is down by 24.7 percent from its peak in 2022. Despite this recent reduction, the index remains considerably below the record high it reached in March 2022. This ongoing volatility in global food prices underscores the complexities of the market as it adjusts from earlier high levels.



The recent dip in the food price index illustrates the fluctuating nature of global food commodity prices, which are influenced by a variety of factors. The mixed performance across different food categories highlights the uneven impact of market conditions on food prices, reflecting both the challenges and adjustments within the global food system.



