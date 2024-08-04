Serbian leader says males beating up females at Olympics is insane

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has condemned the inclusion of transgender in women’s sports, labeling the phenomenon as “madness” following a controversial boxing match at the Paris Olympics. On Thursday, Italian boxer Angela Carini faced Algerian competitor Imane Khelif in the welterweight category. Carini, who was overwhelmed by Khelif’s powerful punches, withdrew from the match after just 46 seconds, describing the encounter as “unjust.”



Khelif, who had previously been disqualified from the World Championships due to a gender eligibility issue, has sparked widespread debate with her performance. Carini, who suffered what she feared might be a broken nose, expressed her frustration, claiming the fight was far from fair.



President Vucic expressed his outrage, suggesting that such instances reflect a broader societal issue. “Imagine the sickness and madness that has taken over the world,” he told reporters. “Men are coming into women’s sports and beating them, and this is rewarded with medals. Everything has gone entirely crazy.”



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also weighed in, stating that the match seemed fundamentally unfair. “Athletes with male genetic characteristics should not be allowed in female competitions,” Meloni said, criticizing the gender disparity in the sport.



The controversy was further amplified by Russian-Australian boxer Konstantin Tszyu, a former world champion, who criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for its decision to permit Khelif’s participation. “It’s abnormal for a man to compete against a woman in a boxing match,” Tszyu remarked. “If the IOC condones such cases, it has completely lost its mind.”



The incident has ignited a global debate about the fairness and regulations surrounding transgender athletes in women's sports, raising questions about the policies governing such competitions and their impact on female athletes.

