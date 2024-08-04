Trump makes claims about Harris recently turning black

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has stirred controversy with recent remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris’s racial identity, alleging that she has inconsistently presented her heritage over the years. During a panel interview at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago on Wednesday, Trump questioned Harris’s racial identity, suggesting that she transitioned from emphasizing her Indian heritage to identifying as Black.



In his comments, Trump challenged Harris’s authenticity, stating, “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” He further mocked the situation, adding that Harris seemed to have “made a turn” in her racial identity, which elicited laughter from the audience.



Trump’s remarks refer to Harris's background as the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father. Throughout her political career, media descriptions of her race have varied. When Harris was elected to the US Senate in 2016, some outlets, like the Associated Press and The Hill, highlighted her as “Indian-American,” while others, such as ABC and NBC, described her as “African-American.” These labels were used interchangeably during her time in the Senate and her 2019 presidential campaign.



In response to Trump’s comments, the White House has sharply criticized the former president, emphasizing that he has no authority to dictate or question someone's racial or ethnic identity. The administration’s statement underscored that Trump’s remarks are inappropriate and disrespectful, reflecting a broader discourse on race and identity in American politics.



Harris has previously expressed pride in both her Indian and Jamaican heritage, as seen in her social media posts, including a 2020 tribute to India’s independence day, where she referred to Indians as “our people.” The ongoing debate over Harris's racial identity reflects broader national conversations about race, identity, and political representation.

