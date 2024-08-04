Official claims America is helping Armenia end relations with Russia

(MENAFN) The United States is actively supporting Armenia in its efforts to diminish its dependence on Russia, according to James O’Brien, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. This revelation was made during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing on Wednesday, where O’Brien outlined the ongoing efforts to reshape Armenia’s geopolitical alignments.



O’Brien detailed that the United States Department of State has established a collaborative platform with Armenia aimed at reducing its reliance on Russia. Highlighting Armenia’s heavy dependence on Russian energy and economic support, O’Brien stressed the need for diversification to foster greater independence. He commended Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for his “brave steps” toward this goal.



The Assistant Secretary of State emphasized that Armenia is a focal point for United States and European Union engagement as it seeks to align more closely with Western nations. He noted that a significant portion of the Armenian population desires to distance itself from Russian influence, and the United States is working to create conditions that support this shift.



In June, the United States and Armenia announced their intention to elevate their bilateral relationship to a “strategic partnership.” This partnership includes American assistance in areas such as trade, military matters, judicial reforms, and the strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia. The day after this announcement, Pashinyan revealed that Armenia plans to withdraw from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), though the exact timeline for this withdrawal has yet to be determined.



This strategic pivot reflects Armenia’s broader efforts to redefine its international alliances and reduce its dependency on Russian support, with significant backing from the United States and its European allies.

