John Dominic Crossan's New Book Paul The Pharisee Redefines Paul Through Evolutionary Lens

Paul the Pharisee: A Vision Beyond the Violence of Civilization by John Dominic Crossan

Westar scholar, co-chair of the Jesus Seminar, John Dominic Crossan

Crossan redefines Paul's legacy in "Paul the Pharisee" by exploring the apostle through the lens of human evolution, challenging traditional narratives.

- The Westar InstituteTEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Westar Institute , under its Polebridge Press imprint, is proud to announce the release of esteemed biblical scholar John Dominic Crossan 's groundbreaking new book, "Paul the Pharisee: A Vision Beyond the Violence of Civilization," now available in e-book as well as hardcover and paperback formats. This seminal work promises to reshape contemporary understanding of one of Christianity's most influential figures, presenting a revolutionary perspective on the apostle Paul through the lens of human evolution.In "Paul the Pharisee," Crossan delves into the identity and historical context of Paul, exploring him through a novel interpretative framework. The book does not merely revisit the concept of the "New Paul" as a Jew but advances to what Crossan terms the "New-New-Paul" as a Jewish Pharisee. This fresh viewpoint is poised to challenge traditional narratives and provoke thoughtful dialogue among scholars and readers alike.Crossan's exploration is grounded in four distinct matrices of interpretation-Christian, Jewish, Roman, and Evolutionary. These matrices are intricately woven together, akin to Russian nesting Matryoshka dolls, each layer providing a deeper understanding of Paul within his historical and cultural context. By incorporating the evolutionary matrix, Crossan invites readers to consider Pauline "resurrection" in light of human evolution, a perspective that adds profound depth to the discourse on Paul's teachings and their implications for contemporary faith and society.The book's premise is both provocative and enlightening, encapsulated in Crossan's metaphor: "We are not on the Titanic; we are the iceberg." This statement challenges readers to reconsider the relationship between human evolution and the concept of resurrection, urging a reevaluation of Paul's legacy through the lens of modern scientific understanding."Paul the Pharisee" is a testament to Crossan's lifelong dedication to biblical scholarship and his commitment to fostering a nuanced and informed conversation about Christianity's origins. As a co-founder of the Jesus Seminar and a prominent figure in historical Jesus research, Crossan brings unparalleled expertise and insight to this work. He continues to be a Westar Institute scholar and was co-chair of the original Jesus Seminar.In celebration of the book's release, a series of webinars with Westar and other renowned sites will be taking place. Crossan will also be featured on several podcasts, offering an opportunity for readers to engage directly with the author and delve deeper into the themes presented in "Paul the Pharisee.""Paul the Pharisee" is now available for purchase through major book on Amazon and other online platforms. For more information, visit Westar Institute Website or contact Linda Hodges at ....About John Dominic CrossanJohn Dominic Crossan is a renowned biblical scholar, historian, and author. With a career spanning several decades, Crossan has made significant contributions to the field of historical Jesus research and early Christianity. His extensive body of work includes numerous books, articles, and lectures, all dedicated to advancing the understanding of biblical history and its contemporary relevance. Working alongside Westar Institute founder Robert Funk, Crossan was co-founder of the Jesus Seminar.For booking inquiries or additional information, please contact Linda HodgesReview copies are available upon request.

