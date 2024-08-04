US stock markets fall at open amid weak jobs report, gloomy outlook

(MENAFN) U.S. stock markets opened lower on Friday as investors grappled with concerns about a slowing economy, exacerbated by disappointing employment data. The Industrial Average fell by 272.6 points, or 0.68 percent, ending the day at 40,075.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 also declined, dropping 70.1 points, or 1.29 percent, to a closing value of 5,376.63. The Composite faced a more severe drop, losing 413.7 points, or 2.41 percent, with its opening value recorded at 16,780.446.



The downturn in the market was driven largely by weaker-than-expected employment figures, which have heightened concerns about the overall economic health. The disappointing jobs report has intensified fears of a potential slowdown, influencing investor sentiment and contributing to the negative opening across major indices. This economic uncertainty has prompted a cautious outlook among market participants.



Further compounding the market's woes were disappointing earnings forecasts from prominent companies such as Amazon and Intel. These bleak projections have added to the negative sentiment, resulting in increased losses across major stock indices. The combination of weak employment data and poor corporate earnings forecasts has created a challenging environment for investors, leading to a decline in stock market performance.



MENAFN04082024000045015682ID1108514801