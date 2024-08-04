Japan witnesses warmest July in 126 years amid global heat waves

(MENAFN) Japan has reported its hottest July on record since official statistics began 126 years ago, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The country's temperatures averaged 2.16 degrees Celsius above the norm for the month, surpassing last year's record by 0.25 degrees. This unprecedented heat reflects broader global trends, with much of the world experiencing extreme temperatures exacerbated by climate change. The agency confirmed that this July's temperatures were the highest since records started in 1898, noting that the heat was widespread across the nation.



Of the 153 monitoring sites across Japan, 62 recorded temperatures that set new records for the month. The agency attributed the extreme heat to a high-pressure system over the Pacific and the influx of warm air from the south reaching northern regions of the archipelago. Since April, the extreme heat has resulted in 59 fatalities, as reported by the Disaster Management Agency. Notably, Shikuzu in western Tokyo became the first area in Japan to reach 40 degrees Celsius this year, significantly surpassing the 35-degree threshold deemed "extreme heat" by authorities.



Globally, heat waves are becoming more frequent and severe, with the European Union's climate monitoring body reporting in July that the Earth experienced its hottest day on record. This pattern highlights the growing impact of climate change on weather patterns and underscores the urgent need for global climate action.



