Russian Army Shells 16 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region On Aug 3

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian launched 498 strikes on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, August 3.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, the occupiers struck the Zaporizhzhia region 498 times. Sixteen settlements were under enemy fire," the post said.

According to Fedorov, the enemy launched three on Pavlivka and Bilohiria. In addition, 275 UAVs of different modifications attacked Bilenke, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Uspenivka, Levadne, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, and Verkhnia Tersa.

The enemy also launched 208 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, and Levadne.

The occupiers launched 12 MLRS attacks on Huliaipole, Omelnyk, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, and Novodanylivka.

On August 2, Russian forces launched 460 strikes on 11 towns and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring two civilians.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration