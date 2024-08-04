2 Dead, 2 Injured In Terror Stabbing Spree In Israel's Holon; Palestinian Attacker Shot Dead (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A deadly terror stabbing attack occurred in the central city of Holon in Israel on Sunday morning, resulting in the deaths of two Israeli civilians and injuries to two others. The attack was reportedly carried out by a Palestinian assailant from the West Bank, who targeted at three separate locations before being shot dead by a officer.

The attack began at approximately 10:00 AM local time when the terrorist, identified as 34-year-old Amar Odeh from the West city of Salfit, attacked individuals with a knife at various points along a 500-meter stretch. Odeh did not possess an entry permit to Israel and had no prior security-related offenses, according to a Times of Israel report quoting security sources.

Sequence of attacks

The first incident occurred at the entrance to a park on Moshe Dayan Street, where Odeh stabbed a 66-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 68-year-old man was also seriously injured in this initial attack. The terrorist then moved to a nearby bus stop adjacent to a gas station, where he critically wounded a man in his 70s. This victim was transported to Wolfson Medical Center without vital signs and was declared dead upon arrival.

The third and final attack took place at a bus parking lot on Dan Shomron Street, where Odeh stabbed a 26-year-old man, leaving him in moderate condition. Emergency services, including Magen David Adom (MDA), responded swiftly, transporting the injured to Wolfson Medical Center for treatment.

Response and aftermath

Police officers arrived on the scene and engaged the attacker. Odeh was shot by one of the officers and subsequently transported to Shamir Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Magen David Adom medics described the attack as "complex and difficult," noting the dispersion of the casualties across three distinct locations. The police have initiated a search for potential accomplices and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

This incident comes amid heightened tensions in Israel and the West Bank following a significant escalation that began on October 7. On that day, Hamas-led terrorists launched an assault from Gaza, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Since then, there have been numerous violent incidents, resulting in the deaths of 24 Israelis, including security personnel, and five members of the security forces who died in clashes with terror operatives in the West Bank.