Iran’s pistachio exports see 193 percent increase in 4 months yr/yr

(MENAFN) The value of Iran’s pistachio exports saw a remarkable increase of 193 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to July 21. This surge was highlighted by Mehdi Tayebzadeh, the chairman of Kerman’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, who reported that pistachio exports during this period were valued at USD273 million. This significant growth underscores the expanding role of Iranian pistachios in international markets.



In the broader context of Iran’s agricultural exports, data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) revealed that the country exported approximately 2.226 million tons of agricultural products worth USD1.18 billion in the same four-month period. This reflects a substantial 32 percent increase in export value compared to the previous year, while the weight of these exports also rose by 22 percent. Notably, pistachios emerged as the leading export commodity, with exports amounting to USD237 million, marking a dramatic 193 percent rise from the previous year.



Overall, Iran’s non-oil trade totaled USD36 billion during the initial four months of the current year. Of this total, exports contributed USD17.5 billion, while imports accounted for USD18.5 billion. This data highlights a strong performance in the non-oil sector, with pistachios playing a key role in the country's export growth.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108514538