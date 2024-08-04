Iran calls for implementation of trade agreements with Bangladesh to enhance financial ties

(MENAFN) Samad Hassanzadeh, Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has called for the swift implementation of preferential trade and double taxation avoidance agreements between Iran and Bangladesh. Speaking during a meeting with Bangladeshi State Minister Ahasanul Islam Titu in Tehran, Hassanzadeh emphasized the importance of activating these agreements, which have been in place for about 20 years, to enhance trade between the two countries.



Hassanzadeh expressed readiness from the Iranian private sector to invest in various Bangladeshi projects, particularly those focused on re-exporting. He highlighted the need for the two nations to reassess and update their trade relations in light of recent political developments, including the inauguration of Iran’s new president.



He also pointed out the potential for cooperation in multiple sectors such as food production, textiles, knowledge-based products, medical equipment, construction materials, and technology. Hassanzadeh noted that while political relations between Iran and Bangladesh are strong, trade relations have not kept pace. He suggested that joint economic commissions and business delegation exchanges could help improve business interactions.



In response, Minister Titu emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening Iran-Bangladesh relations, suggesting that Bangladesh could serve as a gateway for Iranian businesses to connect with the Bay of Bengal, Nepal, and ASEAN countries. He acknowledged that monetary and payment issues have impeded economic progress between the two countries and expressed hope that these challenges would be addressed soon through government efforts and alternative solutions.

