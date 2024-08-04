Rahul Vaidya Encounters Funny And Weird Comments Over New Luxury SUV

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Playback Rahul Vaidya recently bought a luxury SUV and shared pictures of it on social media. However, the comments he received on his posts had the singer cracking up.

Rahul took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared screenshots of the mean yet hilarious comments.

The singer wrote:“People are so funny, they say anything. See some of the comments I got after putting new car pics.”

One user commented:“Yaar, kitna paisa deti hai Colors (television channel)?”

Another wrote,“How did he get so much money? Find out and impose tax on him and his property.”

Recently, Rahul was in Delhi shopping for his daughter.

The singer visited a toy store and explored various options.

Rahul had proposed to Disha on her birthday during his stint on 'Bigg Boss 14' in 2020. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, the actress went inside the house and accepted the proposal.

They tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai in a traditional Hindu ceremony attended by family and close friends.

The couple welcomed their daughter in September last year.

Rahul and Disha have also collaborated on many music videos, the latest being 'Prem Kahani,' released last year.

The singer started his career with the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 1'' where he finished in third place.

He went on to participate in 'Bigg Boss 14', where he was the first runner-up, and also appeared on 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', becoming a finalist.