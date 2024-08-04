Stay Cool with Sumo Sushi & Bento’s Summer Refreshment Campaign!

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE – As the summer heat in Dubai reaches its peak, Sumo Sushi & Bento is excited to launch its Summer Refreshment Campaign, offering an array of delicious and trendy beverages to keep you cool. Until August 31st, 2024, diners can indulge in refreshing summer drinks and take advantage of special offers designed to quench their thirst and lift their spirits.

The campaign features five highlight drinks: Nyuto, a creamy blend with a hint of sweetness perfect for a refreshing break; Radiant Bliss, a vibrant, fruity drink that promises to delight your taste buds; Sunshine Bliss, capturing the essence of summer with its bright, citrus-infused flavor; Murasaki, a unique drink combining exotic flavors for a refreshing experience; and Mixed Tropical Berry, offering the taste of summer with a berry-packed refreshment.



While these limited-time offerings are the stars of the campaign, all menu drinks are included, ensuring there’s something for everyone. To enhance customer engagement and provide added value, Sumo Sushi & Bento is launching two exclusive campaigns on its mobile app. The Bulk Purchase Campaign offers any five drinks for AED 100, with the added bonus of receiving a free item. This offer is perfect for groups or individuals looking to stock up on their favorite refreshments.



The Bounce Back Coupon Campaign rewards customers who purchase five summer drinks during the campaign period with a free item on their next purchase. Upon completing the purchase of five drinks, customers will automatically receive a free item credited to their account, redeemable with their next app purchase. Terms and conditions apply: the offer cannot be combined with any other offer and is available for dine-in and pickup only. To qualify, customers must complete the purchase of five drinks in one transaction.



The free items available for the Bounce Back Coupon Campaign include the Tempura Combo, Calamari, and Karai Chicken, providing delightful options to complement the refreshing summer drinks.



Known for its fresh, innovative, and delectable offerings, Sumo Sushi & Bento continues to delight customers with its diverse menu and exceptional service. This summer, join Sumo Sushi & Bento in celebrating the season with refreshing drinks and special offers, designed to make your dining experience even more enjoyable.



For regular patrons, Sumo Mobile App is a most simple and convenient way to earn loyalty points. Collect Kenji Coins for every order and redeem them for FREE food and drinks (1 AED= 1 Kenji Coin). You can redeem the rewards without any minimum spend. Enjoy!



The special offers are available from 11am to 11pm at all Sumo Sushi & Bento outlets. For Booking, visit , download the Sumo Sushi App or call 800-7866(SUMO)







