Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza Strip Result In Multiple Fatalities And Injuries
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Aug. 4 (Petra) - Several Palestinians were killed and others were injured
during the early Sunday as a result of the Israeli Occupation
forces' bombing of various areas in the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian sources said that five citizens were killed and others were wounded when Israeli forces bombed tents housing
displaced persons near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
In another incident, three people were killed and others were injured when Israeli aircraft targeted a house in Deir al-Balah.
