'Multiple Vulnerabilities Have...' Centre Issues Warning For Iphone, Mac Users; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The has identified "multiple vulnerabilities" that might allow for spoofing or even the leakage of confidential data in iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products. The security advisor for the centre, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), noted the security vulnerabilities in a warning on Friday.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) and perform spoofing on the targeted system," according to the notice.

The vulnerabilities affect a range of Apple software including iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.6 and 16.7.9, macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.6, macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.8, macOS Monterey versions prior to 12.7.6, watchOS versions prior to 10.6, tvOS versions prior to 17.6, visionOS versions prior to 1.3, Safari versions prior to 17.6.

The severity of the vulnerabilities was marked "high" in the advisory.

Apple released their most recent security upgrades last week; the company never verifies security flaws before looking into them. On their webpage, you can also find the most recent versions of these programs.

Users are requested by CERT-In to install the relevant software upgrades that Apple has indicated.

A similar "high risk" alert has been sent by the authorities for VisionPro headsets, MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones. An important vulnerability related to "remote code execution" in several Apple products was brought to light by the warning.