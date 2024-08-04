Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down Five Enemy Shahed Uavs Overnight
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The forces and means of the mobile firing groups of the Defense Forces and EW units of the Air Force of Ukraine shot down five enemy Shahed-131/136 UAVs in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"On the night of August 4, 2024, the enemy attacked the Kharkiv region with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, the Poltava region with two Kh-59 guided missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region, and launched five Shahed combat UAVs from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk," the post says.
As reported, Russia attacked Ukraine with combat drones.
