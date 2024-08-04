Touchpoint Medical And Itd Americas Donate $2,000 To The Little Saint Nick Foundation For Tampa General Hospital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tampa, FL, July 16, 2024 – In a touching demonstration of corporate philanthropy and community support, sister companies TouchPoint Medical, iTD, and their dedicated staff

members donated over $2,000 in early July to The Little Saint Nick Foundation (LSNF). This generous contribution directly funded 200 St. Nick Gift Bags for patients at Tampa

General Hospital.



TouchPoint Medical and iTD's commitment to enhancing patient experiences through innovative approaches and compassionate outreach is exemplified by this collaboration. Renowned for their advanced medication management stations and ergonomic workstations, TouchPoint Medical

aims to improve patient outcomes and simplify caregiver workflows across various clinical settings.



As an esteemed and trusted expert, iTD delivers highly professional product solutions for stationary and mobile equipment mounts used in a wide variety of application areas in medical technology, strives for the comfort and safety of patients and medical professionals. The mission of both organizations is to partner with medical technology and healthcare providers to develop innovative healthcare solutions aligns seamlessly with LSNF's dedication to providing comfort

and joy to children during their hospital stays.



During the event, TouchPoint Medical and iTD Americas employees came together to write inspirational cards and pack St. Nick Gift Bags for local pediatric patients at Tampa General

Hospital. These bags are filled with Squish Mallows, pop-it toys, coloring books, crayons, and inspiration cards, aimed to bring joy and comfort to patients. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to offering service beyond sales, emphasizing its role in supporting both patients and healthcare professionals.



For more information about the TouchPoint Medical and iTD St. Nick Gift Bag Packing event,





LSNF's programs have benefited over 2 million children to date, highlighting the significant impact of their efforts. Events like the annual Summer Luau raise thousands of dollars for the

foundation, enabling LSNF to continue providing essential support and joy to hospitalized children. Through these initiatives, LSNF ensures that young patients receive the

encouragement and care they need during challenging times.



For more information on how to contribute or get involved, please visit



About The Little Saint Nick Foundation:

The Little Saint Nick Foundation was founded in 2004 by Raymond Mohler Jr. at age six. Ray was in the hospital and felt fortunate that he was able to leave after eight hours. He

decided he wanted to give back to the kids in the hospital who couldn't leave. That was the start of the Little Saint Nick Foundation. This organization helps kids in hospitals deal with

their fear and anxiety, while also granting wishes to kids in the community. They do this through their emergency department gift bag program, toy drives, hospital parties, granting

wishes, and having local chapters run by Kids, for Kids with the goal of“Kids Inspiring and Helping Kids”. LSNF is in the states of New York, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Georgia, and Texas as well as being in 4 provinces in Canada and Puerto Rico.

LSNF is starting to expand across the globe through a youth movement never seen before.

Company :-The Little Saint Nick Foundation

User :- Ciara Gallagher

Email :...

Phone :-516-837-3335

Mobile:- (347)-628-8044

Url :-