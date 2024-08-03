Happy Friendship Day 2024 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Facebook And Whatsapp Status To Share With Your Bffs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Friendship Day is observed to recognise and value the links of friendship. It is celebrated on many dates worldwide, but most often, the first Sunday in August. Every year on July 30, the world celebrates International Friendship Day. This year's celebration occurs on August 4 in India. On this day, individuals express their thanks and affection for their friends by spending time together, sharing presents, sending cards or messages, and participating in friendship-building activities. The day reminds us of the value of friendships in promoting peace, happiness, and societal harmony.

However, we have got you covered whether you reside in a distant city than your best friends or want to show your affection for them on social media. Check out our chosen collection of Happy Friendship Day greetings, photographs, messages, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses, and inspirational quotations.

Happy Friendship Day 2024 wishes, messages greetings and SMS



Thank you for being my confidant, my partner in crime, my rock, and my biggest supporter. Happy Friendship Day.

To a friend who feels like family and loves me unconditionally, you hold a special place in my heart. Happy Friendship Day.

Your friendship is a blessing that I am grateful for every day. Happy Friendship Day.

I treasure our friendship the most. Our bond is the most priceless thing in my life. Happy Friendship Day.

Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and friendship. Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day 2024 Facebook and WhatsApp status

Your friendship is a blessing that I cherish every day. Happy Friendship Day.

May our friendship continue to flourish and bring joy to our lives. Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day! Your friendship is a treasure I cherish every day.

To my best friend, thank you for all the joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Friends like you are rare and precious. Wishing you a fantastic Friendship Day!

To the person who always stands by my side through thick and thin, Happy Friendship Day.

You make the world a brighter place just by being in it. Happy Friendship Day!

Cheers to the friends who become family. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship isn't about whom you have known the longest; it's about who came and never left. Happy Friendship Day!

Thank you for always being there for me, through thick and thin. Happy Friendship Day!

May our friendship continue to grow stronger with each passing day. Happy Friendship Day!

Here's to many more years of laughter, adventures, and endless support. Happy Friendship Day!

Your friendship is a gift that I treasure every day. Happy Friendship Day!

To the friend who knows me inside out and still loves me. Happy Friendship Day!

Thank you for being my confidant, my rock, and my biggest supporter. Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship is the sweetest form of love. Thank you for being my friend. Happy Friendship Day!

A true friend is the greatest of all blessings. Happy Friendship Day!

Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and cherished moments. Happy Friendship Day!

Your friendship is a ray of sunshine on the cloudiest days. Happy Friendship Day!

Friends are the family we choose for ourselves. Happy Friendship Day to my chosen family!

Thank you for making every day a little brighter with your presence. Happy Friendship Day!

Here's to the friends who make every moment count. Happy Friendship Day!

You are the friend who makes my life complete. Happy Friendship Day!

Friends are the gems in our lives whose presence can never be replaced. Happy Friendship Day to all. I am so lucky to have all my friends in my life. Thank you for always supporting me. Happy Friendship Day.







Friendship Day 2024: Messages



Happy Friendship Day! I'm so grateful to have you as my friend. Cheers to all the good times we've had and the many more to come!

Your friendship is a special gift that I cherish every day. Thank you for being you.

To my best friend, thank you for always being there for me. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day! Life is better with friends like you. Let's continue making amazing memories together.

Cheers to us on Friendship Day! Your support, love, and laughter mean the world to me.

Happy Friendship Day! May our bond of friendship grow stronger with each passing day.

Happy Friendship Day! Your friendship is a precious treasure. I appreciate you more than words can express.

Thank you for always being there, for the laughs, and for the unforgettable moments.

Happy Friendship Day! I am grateful for every moment we've shared and look forward to many more.

To my amazing friend, you make my life so much better. Happy Friendship Day!

Wishing you a fabulous Friendship Day! Your friendship is a blessing that I count on every day.

Happy Friendship Day! Here's to celebrating our unique and special bond.

On Friendship Day, I just want to remind you how much I value our friendship. Thank you for being my friend.

Happy Friendship Day! Let's continue to create wonderful memories and cherish our friendship forever.

To my dear friend, may our friendship always be filled with love, laughter, and joy. Happy Friendship Day!

Thank you for being a friend who cares, listens, and understands. You're the best! Happy friendship day!

On this Friendship Day, I just want to say how much you mean to me. Thank you for being an incredible friend.

I am so lucky to have a friend like you. You make my life brighter and more fun.

Happy Friendship Day! Let's celebrate our friendship today and always.

To a wonderful friend, wishing you a fantastic Friendship Day filled with joy and laughter.











Happy Friendship Day 2024: Popular quotes



“True friendship multiplies the good in life and divides its evils.” – Baltasar Gracián.

“A friend knows you and loves you just the same.” – Elbert Hubbard.

“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'” – C.S. Lewis

“Friendship is the golden thread that ties the heart of all the world.” – John Evelyn.

“A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself.” – Jim Morrison.

“The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.” – Hubert H. Humphrey.

“A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down.” – Arnold H. Glasow.

“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you haven't learned anything.” – Muhammad Ali.

“Friendship is a sheltering tree.” – Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

“True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.” – David Tyson.

“True friends are like diamonds-bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.” -Nicole Richie.

“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” -Amy Poehler.

“Friendship is the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person, having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words.” -George Eliot.

“A true friend is someone who thinks you are a good egg, even though she knows you are slightly cracked.” -Bernard Meltzer.

“Don't make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.” – Thomas J. Watson.

“A friend is what the heart needs all the time.” – Henry Van Dyke

“A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have.” – Irish Proverb.

“Friends are the siblings God never gave us.” – Mencius.

“Friendship improves happiness and abates misery, by the doubling of our joy and the dividing of our grief.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero.

“A friend is one of the nicest things you can have and one of the best things you can be.” – Douglas Pagels.

"I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." - Helen Keller.

"There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature." - Jane Austen.

"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard.

"The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for." - Bob Marley.

"Don't walk in front of me...I may not follow. Don't walk behind me...I may not lead. Walk beside me...just be my friend." - Albert Camus. "What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies." - Aristotle.







Happy Friendship Day 2024 Facebook and WhatsApp status

Just like every day can't be Sunday, every friend can't be my best friend. One has to match my level of craziness, which only you can do!

Life is never easy without a great friend. Thank your lucky stars you have me in your life! Happy friendship day, my bestie!

Dear bestie, you won't find another partner-in-crime who's as enthusiastic as me. So, never let me go. Happy friendship day!

Buddy, just accept that your life will be bland without me. I promise I won't reveal this secret to anyone. Happy best friend day, my BFF!

We are best buddies, not because we are outstanding people but because we won't allow each other to do dumb things alone. Happy best friend's day.

I don't know which of us is the bad influence, but who cares? All I know is that you are my perfect partner in crime! Happy friendship day!

Dear bestie, it's never easy to hang around with someone crazy. But for you, I am ready to do that all my life. Happy friendship day!

We shall always remain best friends because who else will tolerate me the way you do? Happy National Best Friend Day!

My friend, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade and call me. You will always find me near you to share the lemonade! Happy best friend day.

Who needs a therapist when I have you to listen to my nonsense and then offer suggestions as well? Happy friendship day, my bestie!

Dear buddy, I won't allow anyone to insult you. That right belongs only to me! Happy best friend day!

Happy Friendship Day! I'm so grateful to have you in my life. Cheers to all the fun times and unforgettable memories we've shared.

To my amazing friend, thank you for always being there through thick and thin. Happy Friendship Day!

On this special day, I want to thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my joy. Happy Friendship Day!

To my dearest friend, may our friendship continue to grow and bring us endless happiness. Happy Friendship Day!

Celebrating you today! Thank you for your unwavering support and love. Happy Friendship Day!

May our friendship continue to grow and bring us endless happiness. Happy Friendship Day bestie!

To my wonderful friend, wishing you a day as incredible as you are. Happy Friendship Day!

On this special day, I raise a toast to our friendship that's filled with love, trust, and understanding. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day to the one who makes every step of life's journey worth cherishing. You are truly irreplaceable!