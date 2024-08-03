NASA Satellites Record Large-Scale Fires At Morozovsk Air Base In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Early on Saturday, August 3, Ukrainian forces struck the Morozovsk air base in Russia. As can be seen from satellite images, explosions rocked the entire territory of the airfield.

Tendar reported on the social site X , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, the Morozovsk air base in Russia "is glowing like a Christmas tree on the NASA Firms map."

Large-scale fires are also visible at the site of the impact.

"It seems that the entire facility is compromised by the explosions," the post said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported earlier that in the early hours of August 3, Ukrainian forces struck the Morozovsk air base in Russia's Rostov region, hitting ammunition warehouses where, in particular, guided aerial bombs were stored.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine