CSIR-NPL Hosts Workshop On Artificial Intelligence, Electronics, And Innovative Smart Systems Theme

In a significant move towards advancing India's scientific and industrial landscape, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) recently hosted a three-day focused on the Artificial Intelligence, Electronics, and Innovative Smart Systems (AEISS) theme.



The event, held from August 2nd to 4th at the NPL campus in New Delhi, was part of the organisation's innovative 'One Week One Theme' initiative.

The workshop brought together key CSIR laboratories, including CSIR-CSIO, CSIR-CEERI, and CSIR-IIP, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in cutting-edge technologies. Prof. Venugopal Achanta, Director of CSIR-NPL, set the tone with a warm welcome to the attendees, emphasising the importance of such collaborative efforts.

Abhay Anant Pashilkar, Director of CSIR-NAL and AEISS Theme Director, delivered a compelling keynote address. He underscored the AEISS theme's critical role in realising national initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swasth Bharat, and Make in India.



Pashilkar also outlined ambitious targets associated with the AEISS theme, highlighting its potential to drive innovation and self-reliance in the country.

The industrial perspective was brought to the fore by P. C. Panchariya, Director of CSIR-CEERI. He emphasised the AEISS theme's pivotal role in propelling industrial growth and advocated for a streamlined, single-window system for technology transfer, a move that could significantly boost industry-academia partnerships.

The event's comprehensive agenda, as detailed by workshop convenor Dr. S. K. Dubey, included a diverse range of activities. The first day featured an inaugural function followed by an exhibition showcasing the latest technological innovations.



As part of the Jigyasa program, over 60 students participated in a stimulating student-scientist interaction session, exploring the exhibition and engaging directly with scientists. The day concluded with an exciting science quiz based on the exhibition.

Day two shifted focus to industry collaborations, highlighting technologies developed by CSIR and successfully transferred to industries.



The day included panel discussions, providing a platform for industries to showcase their technologies and interact with leading experts. Talks by renowned scientists and networking sessions further enriched the day's proceedings.

The final day of the workshop was dedicated to celebrating Women in AEISS, recognising the equal and vital contributions of women in science and technology.



The day featured talks on new and interesting research by women scientists, aimed at motivating and inspiring young girls to pursue careers in technology development.

