38 Food Tech Startups Thrive Under Mofpi's Visionary Support Program

The of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has marked a significant milestone in its efforts to boost India's food processing sector.

In a recent statement to the Rajya Sabha, Chirag Paswan highlighted the ministry's achievements in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within the industry.

At the heart of this success story is the support extended to 38 promising startups through two of the ministry's autonomous institutions: the National Institute of Food Entrepreneurship & Management in Kundli, Haryana (NIFTEM-K) and its sister institute in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu (NIFTEM-T).

The minister proudly announced that six of these startups emerged as winners in the National Level Startup Grand Challenge last year, each securing a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.



This recognition not only provides financial support but also validates the innovative potential of these emerging businesses.

Beyond financial assistance, the MoFPI has implemented a comprehensive support system for these startups. Through NIFTEM-K and NIFTEM-T, entrepreneurs receive crucial handholding support, mentorship, and specialised training.



They also gain access to cutting-edge facilities, including pilot plants and NABL-accredited food testing laboratories, which are essential for product development and quality assurance.

The impact of this initiative extends far beyond the startups themselves. Minister Paswan emphasised that these innovative ventures are actively contributing to the sector's growth by developing value-added products, introducing groundbreaking technologies, and significantly enhancing productivity and efficiency in food processing.

Furthermore, the program has shown promising results in job creation and skill development, aligning with the government's broader goals of fostering entrepreneurship and promoting inclusive growth.

The recent SUFALAM (Startup Forum for Aspiring Leaders and Mentors) Conclave, held on February 13-14, 2024, in New Delhi, served as a platform to showcase these achievements.



The event featured knowledge sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, culminating in an exhibition that highlighted the innovative products developed by participating startups.

This successful nurturing of food processing startups demonstrates the MoFPI's commitment to transforming India's food processing landscape.



By supporting these entrepreneurs, the ministry is not only driving innovation in the sector but also contributing to the nation's economic growth and food security.

As India continues to position itself as a global leader in food processing, the achievements highlighted by Minister Paswan serve as a testament to the potential of targeted government support in cultivating a thriving startup ecosystem. The success of this initiative sets a promising precedent for future growth and innovation in India's food processing industry.

