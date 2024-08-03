Egypt Condemns Deadly Mogadishu Beach Bombing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt on Saturday condemned a deadly attack on a popular beach in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, which killed at least 32 civilians and wounded dozens more.

The bombing occurred late Friday evening, with Somali state blaming the Islamist group Al-Shabaab. said one attacker detonated explosives, while security forces killed three others and captured one alive. A soldier also died during the assault.

In a statement, Egypt's of Foreign Affairs and Immigration expressed“deep sorrow” over the loss of life and extended condolences to the Somali government, people, and victims' families. The country wished a swift recovery to the injured and reaffirmed its support for Somalia's counterterrorism efforts.

The Mogadishu attack was the deadliest in Somalia since October 2022 when twin car bombs killed at least 100 people in Mogadishu. Al-Shabaab, which has been battling the Somali government for years, has claimed responsibility for similar attacks in the past.

Videos posted on social media showed the aftermath of the bombing, with bodies lying on the beach and people fleeing the scene. Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire described the attack as evidence of the militants'“hostility to the Somali people.”

Al-Shabaab has been pushed back by government forces in recent years but remains capable of carrying out large-scale attacks.