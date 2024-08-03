Suez Canal Bank Appoints Shehab Zidan As Deputy CEO, Managing Director

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Suez Canal has announced the appointment of Shehab Zidan to its senior management team as deputy CEO and managing director. This strategic move reflects the bank's commitment to enhancing its management structure in support of its growth and development trajectory.

Zidan brings extensive expertise, which the Suez Canal Bank aims to leverage to improve operational efficiency, accelerate business processes, and enhance operating models. This step aligns with the bank's broader strategy to strengthen its position in the sector.

With a distinguished 24-year career, Zidan has held key positions in major financial institutions, including Banque Misr, Barclays Bank, Arab African International Bank, and Commercial International Bank. His experience spans various areas, such as banking operations, corporate banking products, correspondent banking relationships, corporate and institutional credit, and digital transformation.

Most recently, Zidan served as the Head of Digital Transformation and Data Analytics, as well as the Head of Corporate Banking Products at Banque Misr. Under his leadership, the bank underwent a successful transformation, improving operational efficiency and achieving significant financial returns.

Zidan's expertise extends to global banking products, having established the first global banking products team at Banque Misr and launched the initial digital transformation sector in the banking industry. His contributions significantly enhanced banking services and customer experience.

Before joining Banque Misr, Zidan held important positions at Barclays Bank, including Head of Corporate Finance and Regional Head of Banking Products. His successes in corporate banking strengthened client relationships and facilitated sustainable growth by managing cash management, trade finance, and working capital products. He also focused on increasing trade corridors between African countries.

Zidan has served on the boards of major companies, including Fawry, Egypt Digital Innovation Company, and BM Leasing. Currently, he is a board member of the International Company for Leasing.

Academically, Zidan holds a Master's degree in International Business Administration from ESLSCA University, an Executive Leadership Program from Harvard University, and an International Finance Certificate from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in the UK. Additionally, he possesses several other specialized international professional certificates.

Akef El Maghraby, CEO and Managing Director of Suez Canal Bank, expressed confidence that Zidan's distinguished expertise and ambitious vision will enhance the bank's performance. Zidan's focus on improving business and operating models, along with leading transformation efforts, will provide innovative, straightforward, and comprehensive banking solutions that meet customer expectations and adapt to rapid changes in the banking sector.

Shehab Zidan expressed his delight at joining Suez Canal Bank and contributing to its ongoing success. He looks forward to achieving the bank's ambitious vision and ushering in a new phase of accomplishments in the coming periods.