[Pangyo Tech] EKLEER Presents Portable Monitor Supporting Iphone Mirroring And Android Dex At Pangyo Global Media Meetup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Le Café du Geek editor Leo Thevenet and EKLEER CEO Jeong Yun-ji posing for a photo.

Product Image | Provided by EKLEER

Screenshot of the Main Page of Le Café du Geek

EKLEER participated in the 'Pangyo Global Meet Up' on the 22nd. In 2023, they released the portable monitor EK16FCGA, which can cast devices wirelessly.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, August 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pangyo Techno Valley , a global innovation hub in South Korea, hosted the 'Pangyo Global Media Meet Up' to share issues from Pangyo and its innovative companies with the world. This event facilitates networking between Pangyo companies and global innovation hubs like Silicon Valley, Station F, and China's Zhongguancun. It sets up meetings with international media to promote local businesses through global media channels.EKLEER (CEO Jeong Yun-ji) participated in the 'Pangyo Global Media Meet Up' on the 22nd. They had an interview session with Leo Thevenet, the editor of the French IT and AI media outlet 'Le Café du Geek .'EKLEER has been providing differentiated products and services that allow users to enjoy work and leisure more comfortably on larger screens anywhere, anytime, in line with the changing lifestyles centered around mobile smart devices. Since its establishment in 2021, EKLEER has launched two USB-C desktop monitors and expanded into the domestic, EU, and US markets.Subsequently, through continuous product development, they released the portable monitor 'EK16FCGA' in 2023, capable of iPhone mirroring and wireless connections.CEO Jeong Yun-ji of EKLEER said, "After the pandemic, as remote work and online education became mainstream, the number of users enjoying work and leisure through smartphones, laptops, and tablets has continuously increased. However, mobile smart devices have limitations due to their restricted screen size and input devices, limiting workspace and making multitasking difficult."He continued, "EKLEER has developed a monitor that supports Android DeX connections and iPhone mirroring, accommodating the increasing trend of vertical short-form content. This design enhances the convenience of laptop users by being ideal for viewing vertical content."EKLEER has registered trademarks in 45 countries and filed in 50 countries, while design patents have been registered in 29 countries and filed in 33, laying the groundwork for entering the global market. Additionally, since December 2023, they have started selling through the Wortmann Group in Europe.CEO Jeong Yun-ji said, "France is the market we strategically want to enter, and it was great to interview with an influential local media outlet," and added, "While in Pangyo, the various support programs offered by the Gyeonggi Province Economic and Science Promotion Agency (GBSA) seemed to provide an opportunity to capture new prospects. If you're considering starting a business, I recommend Pangyo."

Kim Seung Yeon

Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator

+82 31-776-4834

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other