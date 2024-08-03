1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Israeli Drone Attack In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Aug 3 (Petra) -- One person was killed and two wounded on Saturday in an Israeli drone attack on a vehicle in South Lebanon, according to a Lebanese security source in Beirut.It said the drone struck the vehicle near the town of Bazourieh, killing a young man and wounding two other people, adding that another drone another village in the border region but no casualties were reported.The source also said Israel warplanes struck the village of Tayr Harfa and artillery shells were fired on the village of Mais Al Jabal.