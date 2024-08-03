Enemy Drone Strike Injures Resident Of Antonivka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone strike has a resident of the Kherson community.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"It emerged that another resident of Antonivka had been injured after being by a Russian drone strike. A 40-year-old man suffered a blast injury," the post reads.

Doctors are examining the man and providing him with medical care.

Two women were injured in an enemy drone attack in the village of Antonivka, Kherson region, this morning. A 50-year-old victim suffered blast and head injuries and a concussion, and a 74-year-old woman sustained a hip injury.

In Kherson, a 33-year-old man was injured after explosives were dropped from a drone.