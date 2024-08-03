War Update: Ukraine Repels Two Russian Assaults On Orikhiv Axis, Six - Around Krynky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of Operational Command South, Ukrainian units in the past day repelled two Russian assaults in the Orikhiv axis and another six – near Krynky on the left of the Dnipro.

That's according to the Operational Command South press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the invaders have launched two assaults in the Orikhiv direction and six assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro in the temporarily occupied Kherson region in the Krynky area. Having suffered losses, they retreated to their original positions," the report says.

As noted, one enemy warship remains on combat duty in the Black Sea, carrying up to four Kalibr cruise missiles. No Russian naval vessels have been spotted in the Sea of Azov.

According to OC South, the Russian invasion forces exert pressure on Ukrainian units, launching artillery fire, airstrikes, and a large number of attack drones of various types, also actively conducting aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 265 reconnaissance UAVs were spotted across the operational zone.

Over the past day, the Russians launched 206 FPV drones, 11 one-way attack UAVs of the Lancet type, an attack UAV of the Privet-82 type, and also dropped 441 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

As reported by Ukrinform, 123 combat clashes took place along the front in the past day.

Photo: 56th Separate Motorized Brigade