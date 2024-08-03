عربي


Dutch Rower Florijn Keeps It In The Family With Olympic Gold

8/3/2024 6:02:43 AM

Vaires-sur-Marne, France: Dutch rower Karolien Florijn dethroned reigning champion Emma Twigg in the women's single sculls on Saturday to add to her family's remarkable collection of Olympic Gold medals.

The 26-year-old, the two-time reigning world champion, won her first Olympic gold with a time of 7min 17.28sec to finish ahead of New Zealand's Twigg (7:19.14).

Viktorija Senkute (7:20.85) won Lithuania's first-ever rowing medal with bronze.

Florijn's victory comes after her brother, Finn Florijn, won gold in quadruple sculls earlier this week while their father, Ronald Florijn, is a two-time Olympic champion -- at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

