Dutch Rower Florijn Keeps It In The Family With Olympic Gold

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 AFP

Vaires-sur-Marne, France: Dutch rower Karolien Florijn dethroned reigning champion Emma Twigg in the women's single sculls on Saturday to add to her family's remarkable collection of Olympic medals.

The 26-year-old, the two-time reigning world champion, won her first Olympic with a time of 7min 17.28sec to finish ahead of New Zealand's Twigg (7:19.14).

Viktorija Senkute (7:20.85) won Lithuania's first-ever rowing medal with bronze.

Florijn's victory comes after her brother, Finn Florijn, won gold in quadruple sculls earlier this week while their father, Ronald Florijn, is a two-time Olympic champion -- at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and at the 1996 Atlanta Games.