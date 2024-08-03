Dutch Rower Florijn Keeps It In The Family With Olympic Gold
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
#Paris 2024
AFP
Vaires-sur-Marne, France: Dutch rower Karolien Florijn dethroned reigning champion Emma Twigg in the women's single sculls on Saturday to add to her family's remarkable collection of Olympic Gold medals.
The 26-year-old, the two-time reigning world champion, won her first Olympic gold with a time of 7min 17.28sec to finish ahead of New Zealand's Twigg (7:19.14).
Viktorija Senkute (7:20.85) won Lithuania's first-ever rowing medal with bronze.
Florijn's victory comes after her brother, Finn Florijn, won gold in quadruple sculls earlier this week while their father, Ronald Florijn, is a two-time Olympic champion -- at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and at the 1996 Atlanta Games.
MENAFN03082024000063011010ID1108512922
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.