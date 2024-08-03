Large Cache Of Ammunition Discovered Last Week In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The employees of the of Internal Affairs (MIA) professionally perform the assigned tasks in order to accelerate the Great Return process and ensure security after the Patriotic War and anti-terrorist measures. The process of identifying and neutralizing war remnants and sources of danger continues without interruption. The task of cleaning the region from weapons and explosives is one of the main activities of the employees of the internal affairs bodies involved in the service.

As a result of the measures carried out from July 27 to August 2, officers seized 60 automatic weapons, 3 machine guns, 21 pistols, 29 rifles, 125 grenades, 1 grenade launcher, 63 lighters, 48 ​​shells, 91 bayonets, 71 communication devices, 34 drone bombs, 190 explosives, 9 TNT, 17 stun guns, 34 detonators, 27 night vision devices, 2 drones, 2 mines, 2 explosives, 2 kilograms of explosives, 126 kilograms of gunpowder, 11 fireworks, 1 stationary radio station, 3 "MUV" explosives, 1 amplifier, 1 silencer, 1 surveillance camera, 611 cartridge combs, 75,532 cartridges of different sizes and other ammunition were found. In addition, 2 grenades from Askeran settlement of Khojaly region, 1 machine gun, 7 grenades from Shusha region, 6 machine guns, 3 rifles, 36 grenades, 6 machine guns, 1 night vision device, 1 scope, 5 bayonets, 12 "UZRQM", 25 cartridge combs and 1175 cartridges of different calibers were found and taken.

Measures are being taken by MIA employees to turn the regions freed from occupation into safe areas.