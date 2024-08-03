Large Cache Of Ammunition Discovered Last Week In Liberated Territories
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA)
professionally perform the assigned tasks in order to accelerate
the Great Return process and ensure security after the Patriotic
War and anti-terrorist measures. The process of identifying and
neutralizing war remnants and sources of danger continues without
interruption. The task of cleaning the region from weapons and
explosives is one of the main activities of the employees of the
internal affairs bodies involved in the service.
As a result of the measures carried out from July 27 to August
2, Police officers seized 60 automatic weapons, 3 machine guns, 21
pistols, 29 rifles, 125 grenades, 1 grenade launcher, 63 lighters,
48 shells, 91 bayonets, 71 communication devices, 34 drone bombs,
190 explosives, 9 TNT, 17 stun guns, 34 detonators, 27 night vision
devices, 2 drones, 2 mines, 2 explosives, 2 kilograms of
explosives, 126 kilograms of gunpowder, 11 fireworks, 1 stationary
radio station, 3 "MUV" explosives, 1 amplifier, 1 silencer, 1
surveillance camera, 611 cartridge combs, 75,532 cartridges of
different sizes and other ammunition were found. In addition, 2
grenades from Askeran settlement of Khojaly region, 1 machine gun,
7 grenades from Shusha region, 6 machine guns, 3 rifles, 36
grenades, 6 machine guns, 1 night vision device, 1 scope, 5
bayonets, 12 "UZRQM", 25 cartridge combs and 1175 cartridges of
different calibers were found and taken.
Measures are being taken by MIA employees to turn the regions
freed from occupation into safe areas.
