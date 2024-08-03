'Marvellous Manu': RCB's Post Lauding 'Superwoman' Bhaker's Show At Paris Olympics 2024 Draws Mixed Reactions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday took to X to praise Indian shooting star Manu Bhaker for her remarkable performance at the Paris 2024. Bhaker, who competed in the women's 25m pistol event, narrowly missed the podium but left an unforgettable mark on the global stage.

"Marvellous Manu, you're our beacon of inspiration! Fell short of the podium in the Shooting 25m Pistol event by a whisker, but your spirit lights up the path for future generations," read RCB's post on X, capturing the admiration and respect that Bhaker has garnered across the country.

However, the post received mixed reactions from the public. While many applauded RCB's 'Marvellous Manu' post celebrating the 22-year-old shooter for her achievements, others trolled the IPL team with one user stating, "Cringe franchise, cringe post."

Another user noted, "Reason why she lost. RCB Curse."

A third user said, "Captain Marvel (MCU) was s**t. Don't compare her with that."

A fourth user asked, "Marvellous RCB poster kab banega?"

India's first Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra, also lauded Bhaker's achievements, highlighting her historic campaign in Paris.

"Manu, you have made the entire nation stand up and applaud your incredible achievement. Winning a third Olympic medal would have been an extraordinary feat, but what you've accomplished in Paris is truly monumental. Your journey stands as a testament to relentless hard work and dedication. At just 22, you've already established a remarkable legacy, and this is only the beginning. Congratulations on a historic campaign," the veteran shooter expressed in his post on X.

At just 22 years old, Bhaker concluded a remarkable Olympic campaign by finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event. In a nail-biting eight-woman final, she shot 28 points, just missing out on a bronze medal to Hungarian shooter Veronika Major in a shoot-off.

Earlier in the Games, Bhaker had clinched bronze in the individual 10m air pistol competition and teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to secure another third-place finish in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. These achievements made Bhaker the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics post-Independence.

Bhaker's performance has not only brought her personal glory but also inspired countless others. Her determination and excellence have solidified her status as a trailblazer in Indian sports.

