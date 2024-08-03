More Latin American Nations Back González In Venezuela’S Disputed Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 2, 2024, more Latin American countries recognized Edmundo González Urrutia as the rightful winner of Venezuela's presidential election.



The election took place on July 28, 2024. This recognition came amid widespread allegations of electoral fraud.



The incumbent president, Nicolás Maduro, faced accusations of manipulation.







Argentina and Uruguay: Both countries' foreign ministers stated that González secured the majority of votes. Argentina's Foreign Diana Mondino declared González the legitimate winner . Uruguay's Foreign Minister Omar Paganini emphasized the need to respect the Venezuelan people's will.



Costa Rica and Ecuador: These countries also recognized González's victory. Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa highlighted the evident manipulation of the election results. He stressed the importance of respecting democratic principles.

United States: Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced overwhelming evidence supporting González's victory. He urged for a peaceful transition of power. This should align with Venezuelan electoral law.



Opposition Claims and Election DisputesThe opposition, led by González, accused the Maduro regime of committing electoral fraud. Prominent figures like María Corina Machado supported these claims.They gathered over 80% of the tally sheets. These sheets indicated that González received 67% of the votes. Maduro, in contrast, received only 31%.Despite these claims, Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Maduro the winner.The government-controlled CNE stated Maduro won with 51.95% of the votes. The opposition's tally suggested González received a significant majority.Protests and UnrestFollowing the disputed election results, Venezuela witnessed significant unrest. Protests erupted across the country.Demonstrators demanded transparency and the recognition of González's victory. Human Rights Watch reported at least 20 fatalities in the post-election protests.Diplomatic FalloutIn response to the international recognition of González, the Maduro government took drastic measures.Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with several countries. These included Argentina, Costa Rica, and Uruguay. The regime also expelled diplomats from these nations.The Bigger PictureVenezuela, once the most advanced economy in Latin America, has experienced a drastic decline. Maduro assumed power in 2013.A sharp drop in oil prices, widespread shortages, and hyperinflation exceeding 130,000% have plagued the nation.Social unrest and a mass exodus of citizens followed. Since 2014, over 7.7 million Venezuelans have fled the country.This marks the largest migration crisis in recent Latin American history.More Latin American Nations Back González in Venezuela's Disputed Election