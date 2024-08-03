Sri Lanka Tourism Wins ''Best Tourism Board'' Accolade At Global Tourism Awards 2024

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Aug 3 (AdaDerana) – The Sri Lanka Bureau (SLTPB) has won the“Best International Tourism Board” accolade at the Global Tourism Awards 2024, organized by the World (TWO).

The Global Tourism Awards 2024 was held on 2nd of August 2024 in New Delhi, India.

The Global Tourism Awards serve as a to honour and celebrate organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the tourism industry, shaping its landscape and driving positive change.

With the industry's leading experts as part of the jury, the awards promise to recognize the dedication and hard work of tourism professionals worldwide.

The event was expected to draw attendees from various sectors of the tourism industry, including travel agencies, tour operators, hospitality professionals, and government representatives. It promises to be an evening of celebration, networking, and recognition of the best in the business.

Travel World Online (TWO) organized the maiden edition of Global Tourism Awards 2024 on August 2 at The Suryaa, New Delhi.

