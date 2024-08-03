Neeru Bajwa Makes A Chic Statement With Classic White Top, Denims

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Neeru Bajwa looked stunning as she opted for a chic and classic statement.

On Saturday morning, Neeru took to Instagram and shared an array of pictures from the backyard of her home in Vancouver, Canada.

In the images, the actress is seen dressed in a white crop top paired with blue ripped jeans.

In some images, she is even seen playing with bubbles.

For the caption, the actress chose to drop a simple white heart emoji.

As an avid social user, Neeru frequently shares details about her personal and professional life.

On August 1, the actress talked about her birthday month.

Neeru will turn 44 on August 26, and to celebrate her birthday month, she shared a video of herself doing a“good workout.”

The actress captioned the clip:“#birthdaymonth has begun! #Stronger everyday! Don't forget to smile and dance in between workouts.”

On the work front, Neeru was recently seen in the third instalment of the 'Jatt & Juliet' franchise, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

The Punjabi film raked in over Rs 107.51 crore worldwide.

'Jatt & Juliet 3' revolves around two police officers from Punjab who jet off to Canada on a secret, complicated mission.

Neeru also shared that her upcoming film 'Shukrana' will now hit the screens on September 27.

Additionally, the actress announced a yet-untitled film scheduled to release on May 9, 2025.