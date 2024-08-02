Top Events On August 3: SBI Q1 Results, Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Hearing, Telangana On Yellow Alert, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) August 3 marks an important day with numerous business, political, and general events, including SBI's Q1 results, Vedanta's record date for shareholders, IMD's rainfall predictions for Telangana, and a hearing of a defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi. Take a look,



- The State of India is scheduled to report its Q1 for the year 2024-25 on August 3, Saturday. It is expected that the bank will report a flat year-on-year net profit.

- major Vedanta has approved the second interim dividend of ₹4 per share with a face value of Re 1 for FY25. For this, the company has fixed August 3 as the record date.

| Hi-Tech Pipes share price: SBI Securities sees 25% upside. Buy or sell?

- Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will travel to the United States from August 3 to 11 to promote the southern state and attract investments.

- The hearing of a defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged statement linking the RSS with Mahatma Gandhi's assassination was deferred to August 3 in Maharashtra.

- Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will hold a rally in Pune on Saturday.

-Former Karnataka minister B. Nagendra was arrested in connection with the Valmiki Corruption case by the Enforcement Directorate.

- Varanasi court fixed August 3 as the next date of hearing in Gyanvapi mosque -related cases in Uttar Pradesh.

| SC to hear Gyanvapi committee's plea against Hindu prayers in cellar today

- Kumaraswamy will be a part of seven-day padayatra against alleged irregularities in Valmiki Development Corporation and MUDA from August 3 in Karnataka.

- New Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore will assume charge today.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in Telangana on August 3 and 4.

| IMD forecasts normal to above-normal rainfall for August, September

- The Maharashtra Congress Committee will hold a statewide protest against the deteriorating condition of highways, scheduled to take place on August 3.



- Kolkata's Acropolis Mall will reopen on August 3 after closure due to fire accident in West Bengal.



- NASA, SpaceX will facilitate Northrop Grumman's 21st Station Resupply Launch on August 3 in the US.



- Hamas calls for global protests in support of Palestinians on August 3.