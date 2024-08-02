US To Deploy Warships, Fighter Jets To Middle East Amid Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US will move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region, the Pentagon said Friday, beefing up the American military presence to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies and safeguard US troops.
