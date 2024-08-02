Geocultura Introduces Three Guided Two-Night To The Jurassic Coast Of England

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

West Bay, Jurassic Coast, Dorset England.

GeoCultura

GeoCultura Introduces aANew Two-Night Guided Tours to the Jurassic Coast of England

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GeoCultura is pleased to unveil the addition of three two-night guided tours to the Jurassic Coast, a renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site located in England. These tours offer a unique experience of one of the world's most significant natural landscapes, known for its rich geological history.GeoCultura, recognized for its commitment to providing authentic and enriching travel experiences, has designed these tours to highlight the unique cultural and geological features of the Jurassic Coast. The tours are fully guided, ensuring that participants receive expert insights into the area's historical and natural significance. The travel options include private tours and custom-built expeditions tailored to various destinations. These options provide flexibility in scheduling and cater to diverse travel preferences, whether for personal exploration or corporate team-building events.18-20 September 2024.1-3 October 2024.18-20 October 2024Rates start at £899 / $1,125 per person, with a single supplement of £206 / $258. Spaces are limited, and these tours are expected to fill quickly!Experience the Jurassic Coast like never before with GeoCultura's expertly crafted tours led by the renowned Jonathan Evans, a distinguished geologist and Trustee of Lyme Regis Museum. These exclusive tours offer unparalleled access to some of the most captivating fossil sites and geological marvels in the world.Highlights Include:.Fossil Hunting: Unearth ancient fossils at a prime location chosen by our local expert..Iconic Landmarks: Explore the natural wonders of Durdle Door's limestone arch, the historic Corfe Castle, and the stunning horseshoe-shaped LulworthCove..Explore the Jurassic Coast: "Don't miss this rare opportunity to explore the Jurassic Coast with one of the foremost experts in the field.".Expert Insights: Benefit from Jonathan Evans' extensive knowledge of the region's geology and history, including insights into the dramatic evolution of the coast over millennia..Stay two nights at the historic Manor House Hotel in Corfe Castle villageSeptember and October are ideal months to visit the Jurassic Coast in England. During this time, travelers can enjoy the stunning landscapes without the crowds, making for a more intimate and immersive experience. The cooler temperatures and crisp autumn air add to the adventure, offering a perfect backdrop for exploring the dramatic rock formations, fossil sites, and historical landmarks of this UNESCO World Heritage Site. It's a great opportunity to discover the beauty and secrets of the Jurassic Coast in a more serene and unhurried setting.Sustainable Travel:GeoCultura offers convenient and sustainable travel ensure a stress-free journey. Optional 'meet and greet' services are available from mainline stations or airports at the start of the tour. Contact us for more information and to arrange your pick-up.Explore the world with GeoCultura's Private Tours and Custom-built Expeditions. Whether you're drawn to the rugged landscapes of the Isle of Skye, the picturesque vistas of Spain, or the expansive deserts of Utah, our Private Tours offer flexibility in choosing your preferred dates. For those with unique travel visions, our Custom-built Tours are tailored to diverse destinations, ensuring every detail aligns with your desires, whether fully guided or semi-guided. Elevate team bonding or reward your organization with our Corporate, Team Building, and Short Trips, designed to inspire and create lasting memories. Visit GeoCultura to start planning your personalized journey today.. .geoculturaworld .com/private-groupsAbout GeoCultura: GeoCultura is a leading provider of cultural and adventure tours, dedicated to fostering meaningful travel experiences worldwide. With a commitment to authenticity and personalized service, GeoCultura ensures every journey is as unique as the traveler embarking upon it. can be found at , Call: +44 2081 451011 or +1 713 400 6326.Media contact: ... or (561) 789-8286.GeoCultura - World Class Tours With Geology Experts (@geoculturaworld) . Instagram photos and videos

