From Easy Job To Deadly Game: The High-Stakes World Of Parker Quinn In Bruce N. Ball's New Novel

Quinn's Dilemma: Trapped Between the Justice Dept., The Mob and a Notorious Union Brings Intrigue, Violence and Murder

An electrifying story that follows Parker Quinn, a former Wall Street executive who unwittingly lands himself in the crosshairs of a deadly power struggle.

- Explora BooksVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parker Quinn leaves the high-stress environment of Wall Street in search of a more straightforward, stress-free career. However, his new job quickly spirals into a nightmare. Handling the pension fund for a local labor union, Quinn finds himself entangled with Renato Costa, a psychopathic union leader who rules his forty-thousand-member organization with an iron fist. A supposed easy job turns deadly, a book written by rising author Bruce N. Ball .Costa is not just a power-hungry leader but a man driven by petty revenge, willing to do anything to keep people indebted to him. His connections with the mob make him a formidable adversary. At the same time, federal prosecutor Kevin Norris is determined to take Costa down, creating a dangerous conflict between the labor union and the government.As Quinn navigates this treacherous path, he must choose his alliances carefully. One wrong move could make him collateral damage in a perilous game between the mob and the justice system.From the very first chapter, readers are drawn into Quinn's chaotic life. He reflects on his decision to leave Wall Street, sitting in his luxurious office and contemplating the irony of his wish for a more "interesting" life. The novel masterfully combines personal reflection with intense action, making it a page-turner from start to finish.Bruce N. Ball brings authenticity to "Quinn's Dilemma" with his extensive background in investment management. With over forty years of experience handling pension funds for major labor unions across America, Ball has had firsthand encounters with the mob, FBI agents, and influential figures on both sides of the justice system. His insider knowledge adds a layer of realism to this thrilling narrative."Quinn's Dilemma" has garnered stellar reviews on Amazon, with readers praising its fascinating plot and well-developed characters. One reviewer wrote, "Loved the book!” The suspense and twists kept readers on the edge of their seats. A must-read for thriller fans.For an electrifying read that combines real-world experience with fictional intrigue, purchase“Quinn's Dilemma: Trapped Between The Justice Dept., The Mob, and a Notorious Union Brings Intrigue, Violence, and Murder" on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide. This novel is perfect for fans of crime thrillers, suspense, and action-packed narratives. Immerse yourself today into this thrilling story and experience the high-stakes world of Parker Quinn as he navigates a deadly game of power and revenge.Buy Here: Quinn's Dilemma: Trapped Between The Justice Dept., The Mob, and a Notorious Union Brings Intrigue, Violence, and Murder ( )About Explora Books :Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

