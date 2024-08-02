UK Police To Use Facial Recognition Technology During Far-Right Protests

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- British of State for Home Office Lord David Hanson said Friday his will be using facial recognition to identify violent in far-right demonstrations planned for this weekend.

"We're watching you," BBC quoted him as warning those planning for protests in cities across the country, from Glasgow to Dover, following violent unrest around the Southport stabbing attack.

More than 100 people have been arrested at demonstrations after violent disorder was sparked by the murder of three primary school age girls at a dance studio on Monday.

The BBC has identified at least 30 additional demonstrations being planned by far-right activists around the UK, including a new protest in Southport, this weekend.

"Nobody minds peaceful protest. But what happened this week in Southport, and what's happened elsewhere in the country, is organised individuals who have undertaken criminal activity to intimidate, to attack police, to break personal property, and that's not acceptable," Lord Hanson explained.

Highlighting how conspiracy to organise a riot is an offence, he said, "We are reminding people who are going to potentially commit this crime that we are watching them through intelligence-led policing."

Asked about the possibility of violent protests this weekend, he said, "There is that potential, but I always say to anybody who's organising this, we will be watching you."

Security staff are being hired at mosques in cities across the UK due to phoned-in threats about "targeted attacks," the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) reported.

There is "deep-seated anxiety" and "palpable fear" among communities, MCB Secretary-General Zara Mohammad said, urging mosques to work closely with police.

"We go by what we've seen already and from what online posters are saying, but it sounds like far-right thugs and mobs are going to seek to intimidate congregations and mosques," Ms. Mohammad - a Pakistani-Scottish faith leader.

"In Southport they were pelting stones and glass bottles, shouting Islamophobic slurs and abuse.

"So it's likely that we may again see groups of men and thugs coming together outside of the mosques to intimidate," she added. (end)

