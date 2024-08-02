Guido Family Of Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring Shares The Magic Of Disney With Youth Haven Children And Staff

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Guido family, owners of Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring, have once again shown their unwavering support and generosity towards the community by pledging $100,000 to Youth Haven services at the Starry Nights Gala in March 2024. This donation will go towards providing essential services to at-risk youth in the Naples area, making a positive impact on the lives of many.As a 5th generation family-owned business, Legno Bastone takes great pride in their community and sees it as an extension of their own family. The Guidos have always been passionate about giving back and making a difference in the lives of those in need. This donation to Youth Haven is just one of the many ways in which they continue to support their community.The Guido family and Legno Bastone, are known for their exceptional quality and craftsmanship in the flooring industry. However, their generosity and philanthropic efforts are equally as impressive. In addition to their donation, the Guidos also shared the magic of Disney with the children and staff of Youth Haven, providing them with an unforgettable experience and creating lasting memories. Arturo and Valerie Guido, owners of Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring, were thrilled to see the smiles on the faces of the children and staff as they explored the different attractions and rides at Disney. The Park Hopper option allowed them to visit all four parks, from the magical world of Disney's Magic Kingdom to the futuristic world of Epcot. The day was filled with laughter, excitement, and joy, providing a much-needed break from the challenges these children and staff face on a daily basis.The Guido family's donation to Youth Haven is a testament to their commitment to making a positive impact in their community. Their generosity will go a long way in providing essential services to at-risk youth and helping them build a brighter future. Legno Bastone and the Guido family are proud to support Youth Haven and will continue to do so in the years to come.For more information on Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring and their philanthropic efforts, please visit their website at . To learn more about Youth Haven and how you can support their mission, please visit .

