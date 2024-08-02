Telangana: KT Rama Rao, BRS Mlas Detained For Protesting Against State Govt Over Job Calendar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Telangana on Friday detained BRS MLAs, including party's working president KT Rama Rao, who were protesting against the state over its job calendar in Hyderabad.

In a post on X, BRS said that the party MLAs and MLCs who protested against government were illegally arrested by the police.

Speaking to after detention, KT Rama Rao said that Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise for cheating the youth of Telangana in the name of 2 lakh jobs.

The development comes amid the Congress government on Friday announcing a 'job calendar' in the Legislative Assembly as per its election promise.

The 'job calendar' gave details of 18 types of recruitment, the categories of posts covered, the month in which notification will be issued by the recruiting agency, tentative month of exam, name of the recruiting agency and the qualifications prescribed for the post, reported PTI.

According to the calendar, Group 1 Mains, for which notification has already been issued, the recruitment test would be held in October this year. The recruitment is being done by the state public service commission and exams are scheduled from October 21 to 27.

However, the opposition BRS attacked the Congress government, alleging that the 'job calendar' was bogus as there was no mention of the number of jobs that would be filled up.

On Thursday, the Telangana Assembly passed a Bill for setting up a Young India Skill University-Telangana in the state.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu moved the Young India Skill University Bill and the House took up a discussion on it.

“It gave me immense happiness that the #TelanganaAssembly passed the 'Young India Skills University Telangana Bill -2024' paving way for establishing a premier institution of quality skill education. Through #SkillUniversity training will be given to lakhs of youth and provide certificates with job guarantee,” said Reddy in a post on X.

The proposed institution would start with 2,000 students in the first year and gradually expand to provide admissions to 20,000 people annually.