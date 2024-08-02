Philippines And Japan Held Joint Exercises In South China Sea For First Time
By Alimat Aliyeva
For the first time, the Philippines and Japan conducted joint
exercises in the South China Sea (SCM) in order to strengthen
regional cooperation, Azernews reports.
"The armed forces of the Philippines, represented by the Naval
Forces (Navy), and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces
conducted the first joint operation in the West Philippine Sea
(South China Sea) on August 2, 2024. This event was part of the
ongoing efforts to strengthen regional and international
cooperation in order to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific
region," the message reads.
On July 8, the Philippines and Japan signed a defense
cooperation agreement, under which Filipino and Japanese military
personnel will be able to interact and share experiences on the
territory of their countries.
Philippine media have noted that the administration of President
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. openly advocates that the Japanese military
take part in the major annual Balikatan military exercises next
year. This year, the maneuvers took place from April 22 to May 10,
involving about 11 thousand American and about 5 thousand Filipino
troops, as well as several hundred Australian and French military
personnel.
