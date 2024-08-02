Philippines And Japan Held Joint Exercises In South China Sea For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

For the first time, the Philippines and Japan conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea (SCM) in order to strengthen regional cooperation, Azernews reports.

"The of the Philippines, represented by the Naval Forces (Navy), and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces conducted the first joint operation in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) on August 2, 2024. This event was part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation in order to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the message reads.

On July 8, the Philippines and Japan signed a defense cooperation agreement, under which Filipino and Japanese military personnel will be able to interact and share experiences on the territory of their countries.

Philippine media have noted that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. openly advocates that the Japanese military take part in the major annual Balikatan military exercises next year. This year, the maneuvers took place from April 22 to May 10, involving about 11 thousand American and about 5 thousand Filipino troops, as well as several hundred Australian and French military personnel.